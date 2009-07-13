How Stupid Talking Points Get Started

Now keep in mind that of the estimated $787 billion in stimulus funds, only $185 billion was slated to occur in Fiscal Year 2009, mainly because FY 2009 began last October 1. I do wonder if Mr. Pethokoukis might have been confusing fiscal years with calendar years.

His apparent surprise that 90 percent of the state-local funds spent so far for FY 2009 are going to something other than "infrastructure" indicates (1) he wasn't paying much attention when ARRA was enacted and (2) he doesn't seem to understand that it's inherently a bit speedier to adjust a Medicaid match rate or disburse a block grant than it is to fund specific highway projects. The GAO report indicates that $9.2 billion in highway funds for have already been obligated but not spent, which is about a third of the total highway money in the stimulus package (about what you'd expect given the time frames). Moreover, a significant portion of the roughly $111 billion in "science and infrastructure" money in ARRA will not flow through states and localities (e.g., most of the scientific research money).

But whatever you think of Mr. Pethokoukis' brief and sardonic take on the GAO report, here's how it at National Review's The Corner, under the headline, "Ninety Percent of Stimulus Funds Spent on Bailouts for State Government:"

The [GAO] study found that 90 percent of the stimulus funds spent so far have gone toward bailouts for fiscally irresponsible state governments. These states made commitments on health care and education spending commensurate to what they could afford during the boom years. When the economy crashed and tax revenues dried up, they had no way to pay for these commitments short of raising taxes, which none of them wanted to do. (Most states' constitutions restrict their ability to run deficits.) This is what the stimulus was really all about--not creating or "saving" jobs, but preventing states from suffering the consequences of their profligacy.

Note that the relatively small portion of stimulus money GAO was analyzing, which excluded direct federal expenditures and tax provisions, has now become "the stimulus funds spent so far." And the temporary Medicaid match rate increase, along with funds to prevent education cuts and a very small provision for flexible state funds, has become "preventing states from suffering the consequences of their profligacy."

Aside from the fact that the Medicaid, education and flexible money Mr. Spruiell is saying "aha" about was in the original legislation, and was fully debated and (in the case of the education and flexible funds) reduced before ARRA was enacted, he does not seem to understand that (1) it's hardly "profligate" to fail to immediately slash Medicaid rolls or dump school costs on local property taxpayers when state revenues drop massively in a major recession, and (2) if states and localities weren't "profligate" and made these cuts, they would contribute to the recession and heavily offset the impact of federal stimulus funds, through both reduced consumer spending and personnel layoffs (which were happening all across the country before ARRA was enacted, and which are still happening to some extent because what Spruiell calls "bailouts" weren't sufficient).