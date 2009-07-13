From The Desk Of The Supreme Leader

Billiards / Pool

Q: Nowadays pool is played by many people. What is your esteemed opinion about it?



A: It is totally impermissible to play with anything that the mukallaf recognizes as a gambling instrument or involves betting.



Drinking Water While Standing

Q: What is the view of shariah about drinking water in standing position?

A: At night, to drink water standing is disliked.



To Marry a Sunni

Q: Is it allowed to marry a Sunni girl?

A: There is no objection to that.