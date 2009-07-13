From The Desk Of The Supreme Leader

With the fate of his Islamic Republic uncertain, Khameinei continues to dispense vital advice online. Some recent offerings over at leader.ir:
Billiards / Pool
Q: Nowadays pool is played by many people. What is your esteemed opinion about it?A: It is totally impermissible to play with anything that the mukallaf recognizes as a gambling instrument or involves betting.
Drinking Water While Standing
Q: What is the view of shariah about drinking water in standing position?
A: At night, to drink water standing is disliked.
To Marry a Sunni
Q: Is it allowed to marry a Sunni girl?
A: There is no objection to that.
Just don't let him catch your Sunni girl playing billiards!
--Michael Crowley