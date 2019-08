Just to add to Elise Foley's smart point about how it's a good thing that Regina Benjamin is no Sanjay Gupta, I thought it was worth remembering what, exactly, Gupta turned down the Surgeon General's job for. The answer: providing color commentary on medical analysis of Michael Jackson's final rehearsal video:

Yup, I think it's a very good thing we wound up with the Surgeon General we did.

--Jason Zengerle