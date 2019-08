From today's much remarked-upon Sarah Palin op-ed:

There is no denying that as the world becomes more industrialized, we need to reform our energy policy and become less dependent on foreign energy sources. But the answer doesn't lie in making energy scarcer and more expensive!

Funny, I thought making energy more expensive was precisely where the answer lay. But, then, maybe I spend too much time listening to George W. Bush's former chief economist.

--Noam Scheiber