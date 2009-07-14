Did Obama Concede Too Much To Russia?

First of all, Obama did not quite say that the Soviets decided to end the Cold War; he credited "the people of Russia and Eastern Europe." Secondly, while Western and particularly American pressure had certainly played a key role in the collapse of the Soviet empire, it is also "the truth" that this empire's remarkably bloodless end was due largely to (1) Mikhail Gorbachev's decision to launch far-reaching reforms, (2) the fact that these reforms spun out of control and turned into revolution when the people of the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe did stand up and demand freedom, and (3) Gorbachev's choice not to put down these revolutions by force.

Indeed, Gorbachev's vital role in these events is praised by Joshua Muravchik, certainly no lefty, in a recent essay in World Affairs magazine (summed up here).

Cheney's argument also reveals a startling ignorance of present-day Russia. The really troubling "Russian version" of the Cold War's end is not that we all won and we all deserve a pat on the back. It's that the fall of the Soviet juggernaut was, in Vladimir Putin's infamous words, "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the [20th] century" rather than a triumph of freedom. In recent years, Kremlin propaganda--such as the TV documentary "The Empire of Good", shown on February 2008 on RTR, the Russian government channel--has increasingly promoted the notion that the Soviet Union's defeat was deliberately engineered by the U.S., not in the cause of freedom but to further its own quest for world domination. This American strategy is also depicted as targeting Russia, not Communism.

Even Russians who don't buy this quasi-official version of history tend to chafe at America's perceived triumphalism over its Cold War victory. So, to the extent that Obama had any chance to win hearts and minds--not of the Kremlin regime, but of ordinary Russians who have been force-fed anti-American paranoia for several years--his emphasis on the role of the people of Russia and Eastern Europe in bringing down the old order was exactly the right choice.

Yes, Obama probably should have added that in the Cold War standoff, America was the Soviet Union's adversary but a friend to freedom in Soviet-bloc countries. And Cheney makes a good point about his failure to acknowledge that Soviet communism was a brutal tyranny, not just the West's rival in science, sports, and weapons. Overall, however, Obama's Moscow speech hit most of the right notes. It included a scathing critique of Putinite ideological obsessions--from "spheres of influence" to the notion that it's in America's interest to keep Russia weak--and an unapologetic defense of the U.S. commitment to freedom and democratic government everywhere. The idea that it would have been better for the American president to stand before a Russian audience and claim the end of the Cold War as a single-handed victory of "us" over "them" would have been not only politically myopic but, as it happens, also historically inaccurate.