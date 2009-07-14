The Car Czar's Recall

I don't know whether the car czar's tenure was the shortest of any appointee in the Obama administration. But it is certainly the most important resignation. It made the front page of today's Wall Street Journal and New York Times, and my guess is that you will be seeing the name of Steven Rattner in the news columns for a long time to come.

Rattner was offered and took a burdensome and important job in the government. And maybe he assumes that it is now over. I doubt it, however, and almost everybody else doubts it, too. Now, he could have taken an ambassadorship and, given the huge amount of money he contributed and raised for the Obama campaign, he might have gone to the Court of St. James in the tradition of Ronald Reagan's posting of Walter Annenberg to London. But, although seen on Park Avenue as a golden boy for many years, Steve had a sense of gravitas about himself which made spending time in Detroit appear attractive. That's a plus for Rattner.

But he also had a tremendous sense of gravitas about his investment business which, alas, a very serious attorney general cannot ignore. Rattner seems to have cut corners and padded commission checks in his Quadrangle Group's stampede to get investment money to manage. It was a bad crowd with which Rattner got involved, a crowd that--as Edward Jay Epstein writes--sold access to the New York State Common Retirement Fund. And a Los Angeles Pension Fund. Also a New York City pension fund. Plus a New Mexico pension fund.

So here's Ed Epstein's take on the details, smarmy details: