The All-star Game And Obama's First Pitch

In-game ceremonies for professional sports games are usually forgettable, at best. Do they even play the Super Bowl anymore? It's hard to tell between the pre-game concert, the halftime concert, and the on-field postgame ceremony. Whatever.

Major League Baseball, to its credit, has been something of an exception. I have particularly fond memories of the 1999 All-Star Game, which was played at Fenway Park. It featured an honor roll of the game's great players from history, capped off by Ted Williams riding in the toss the first pitch. Watching the day's professional players crowd around Williams, like a bunch of little kids, was priceless.

Tonight's ceremony struck a different tone: With taped messages from the five living presidents, the league saluted thirty volunteers, one for each team's home community. Afterwards, the players mingled with them and waited to shake their hands--perhaps not with the same awe they'd treated Williams back in 1999, but with a show of respect that was actually a bit moving.



The game is being held in St. Louis, another great baseball city, so MLB then brought out a host of Cardinal greats. At the end, 88-year-old Stan Musial rode in to deliver the ball for the first pitch. The recipient, of course, was President Obama.