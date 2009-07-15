Ben Nelson Has Some Unusual Friends

The House has proposed to pay for a large chunk of the cost of covering uninsured Americans by raising taxes on the rich. I think this is a good way to pay for health insurance expansion, though not the best way. Ben Nelson, not surprisingly, thinks it's a terrible idea:

"Tax is a four-letter word" with voters, said Sen. Ben Nelson (D-Neb.). Even families not ranking in the top 1 percent of earners "hope they're going to be there someday," he said. "So they don't necessarily think it's fair."

Nelson has managed to pack a lot of wrong-headedness into a small amount of words. First of all, everybody involved in the negotiations agrees that some kind of tax revenues are going to be needed to cover the uninsured. And it's true that voters tend to disapprove of taxes in general, but if a bill is going to be passed -- as Nelson himselfsays he favors -- then some taxes are going to have to rise.

Second, it's flatly false to say that voters oppose paying taxes on the rich. The most recent poll I could dig up found that sixty percent of the public thinks "upper-income people" pay too little in taxes. And when it comes to raising revenue for health care, higher taxes on the rich is one of the few measures that's actually popular: