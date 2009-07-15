Big Day For Health Care Reform

It's been a busy day over at The Treatment. House Republicans released a confusing chart
this morning depicting what health care in America would look like if the House Democrats get their way. Jonathan Cohn's take:
It's confusing, if colorful--full of boxes, lines, and all sorts of hard-to-say acronyms. Which, of course, is the point. ...
But these charts--and, more important, the Republicans who use them as propoganda--tend to ignore one inconvenient fact: American health care is already complex. Ridiculously complex. ... So just to make sure that fact isn't lost, we've developed our own chart--a chart of American health care as it is today, in all of its convoluted glory.
Later, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee passed its reform bill 13-10--on a straight party-line vote. It's worth reading the full post.