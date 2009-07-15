Big Day For Health Care Reform

It's been a busy day over at The Treatment. House Republicans released a confusing chart this morning depicting what health care in America would look like if the House Democrats get their way. Jonathan Cohn's take:



It's confusing, if colorful--full of boxes, lines, and all sorts of hard-to-say acronyms. Which, of course, is the point. ... But these charts--and, more important, the Republicans who use them as propoganda--tend to ignore one inconvenient fact: American health care is already complex. Ridiculously complex. ... So just to make sure that fact isn't lost, we've developed our own chart--a chart of American health care as it is today, in all of its convoluted glory. Click here to see Cohn's chart.

Later, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee passed its reform bill 13-10--on a straight party-line vote. It's worth reading the full post.