Shock Therapy

In recent weeks, I've talked about these trends with economists of varying political persuasions. At some point in the conversations, most of them utter some variant of, "I just don't see where the growth is going to come from." We may well be facing an extended period of below-trend line growth and above-average unemployment. But one thing is clear: When growth does return, it must be based on a new model-less consumption as a share of GDP, more savings and investment, and a diminished appetite for imports coupled with more production for exports.

There are two critical preconditions for reaching this new equilibrium. The federal government must get its fiscal house in order, otherwise the budget deficit, now projected to average nearly $1 trillion per year over the next decade, will soak up every penny (and then some) of household savings and squeeze private sector investment. And the world's major exporting nations will have to adjust by focusing more on domestic investment and consumption and less on exporting to the United States. The only alternative to a new trade balance is a lower long-term level of global trade, which would leave everyone worse off.

This suggests two urgent tasks in the months ahead. After acting on the 2009 legislative agenda, Congress and the Obama administration must pivot toward long-term fiscal restraint. Unless the president takes the lead early next year by highlighting this challenge in his State of the Union address and submitting a budget that begins to tackle it, it's hard to imagine much progress. And second, returning to global trade negotiations and forging the compromises between developed and developing nations needed to complete the Doha Round, which began nearly eight years ago, must be more than talking points for policy wonks.

These steps are necessities if we are to avoid an outbreak of national beggar-thy-neighbor fiscal and trade policies. We saw that movie in the 1930s, and it ended badly.