It's good advice, always, but you should definitely not miss his new item on The Plank. It's about the Washington Post editorial board's latest, and most curious, argument against Democratic plans for health reform.

The Washington Post today editorializes, "there is no case to be made for the House Democratic majority's proposal to fund health-care legislation through an ad hoc income tax surcharge for top-earning households."

No case? Wow. I think the case is straightforward...