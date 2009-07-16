Cue Ominous Music?

As readers of this space know, last week I reported that initial CBO estimates led House reform architects to believe savings from the public isurance option would be in the neighborhood of $150 billion. I'm now hearing that, because of late changes to the bill, the number may come down. We'll see by how much. The CBO estimates for enrollment in the public plan were a bit lower than some people were expecting, so that may have something to do with it. (Ezra Klein presciently warned about this last week.)

That's one story to watch in the next few days. Another? The total price tag of the House bill. Earlier this week, the Associated Press carried a story saying it was $1.5 billion. The story was by Erica Werner; its source was a House aide who requested anonymity.

The article has provoked an angry reaction, with House staffers saying the figure is wrong and that they don't know its origin. The "topline" sheets from the Congressional Budge Office, which House leaders released with their bill earlier this week, showed net outlays of just $1 trillion to pay for the coverage expansions in the program. Werner is standing by the story.

I'm not entirely sure what's going on here, even after some calls and e-mails Wednesday night. I do know that the ten-year cost of expanding coverage in the House plan--that is, the cost of expanding Medicaid and subsidizing private insurance--is indeed around $1 trillion. And that seems like the relevant figure to keep in mind.