Another Murder In Chechnya

In The New York Times' story this morning on the murder of Natalya Estemirova--the Chechen rights activist and journalist--there was an interesting remark from Russian Presedent Medvedev. Estemirova had already clashed with Russian-backed Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, who personally threatened her. Anyway, here was Medvedev's response to the murder:

"Unfortunately, it is apparent that this premeditated murder may be related to Natalya Estemirova’s human rights activities.”

This would appear to be quite a statement from a goverment which, under former president Putin, was known for greeting the death of democratic activists with callousness and disinterest.

--Isaac Chotiner

