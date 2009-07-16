The Costs Of 'fight Club'

For those keeping score, they now include inspiring a 17-year-old teenager to set off an explosion at a Starbucks in Manhattan. Thankfully, no one was hurt. This act of terrorism joins a few other nefarious consequences of David Fincher's film. They include:



--bringing annoyance to anyone who has tried to read the Facebook "Favorite Movies" list of a male between the ages of 15 and 23.

--bringing annoyance to anyone who has heard someone in the above demographic claim that the movie tells us something "deep" about our society.

--bringing annoyance to anyone who has overheard late night college discussions over whether the film's ludicrous twist ending is an insult to the audience.