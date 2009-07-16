Union Bank Of Switzerland And Its Problems With Records

The Union Bank of Switzerland, now called UBS, always seems to have problems with its past.

And actually for most of the last 60 years it has had problems with its Jewish customers who had been murdered by the Nazis. Somehow, the bank couldn't find their records. Or, since there were no proper death certificates (issuing them was not a habit in the Sobibor death camp), there was no way of knowing which of them were actually dead. And, in any case, absolute silence was the deal between the counting houses and their depositors. Moreover, the secrecy of Swiss banks was their bond. In fact, it was the law. "Why didn't your grandfather have the foresight to give you his secret account number before he went to Auschwitz?" Looted assets, what looted assets? Those assets belong to the survivors of the looters. You know how frosty Swiss bankers could be.

A bit more than a decade ago, a Swiss bank guard named Christoph Meili noticed that executives of UBS were preparing deposit records for the funeral pyre. He consulted with his wife, filched three ledgers, brought it all public...and rescued from the ovens the money of those who themselves no one ever tried to rescue.

The present tale of UBS and its engagement with its own archives is not quite as ghoulish as is its World War II saga.