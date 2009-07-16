Kobe Bryant And The Juche Idea

There are all sorts of wonderful little tidbits in the WaPo's story today about the time a North Korean teenager named "Pak Un"--who's believed to be none other than the Brilliant Comrade, Kim Jung Un--spent at a Swiss boarding school back in the late '90s. But this has to be my favorite:

At his spacious apartment on Kirchstrasse, said one friend who visited, Pak Un had a room filled with American basketball paraphernalia. He proudly showed off photographs of himself standing with Toni Kukoc of the Chicago Bulls and Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers. It is unclear where the pictures were taken.

You always knew there was something kind of fishy about Kobe.

--Jason Zengerle