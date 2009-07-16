Tnr Slideshow: Now That's A Warlord

This week's New York Times flagged some truly heinous war crimes allegedly committed by Afghan warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, who Hamid Karzai recently tried to appoint as his military chief of staff. Dostum is said to have systematically stacked around 1,500 Taliban prisoners inside metal shipping containers and suffocated them over the course of several days. He then ordered his troops to open fire on the containers and empty out the bodies into mass graves. (Numerous witnesses to the event were tortured or killed.)

However, the Times notes, this type of villainy is actually fairly common among Afghanistan's warlords. Click through this TNR slideshow for a look at some of the country's other major players and the dirty deeds they've committed.

--Dylan Matthews