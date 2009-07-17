The New Banking Order

On who must be saved, we see the new dividing line. If you have more than $500bn in total assets, post-Lehman, you make the first cut. If you're below $100bn (e.g., CIT), you can go bankrupt.

On remaining private, the outcome is more complicated. Citigroup had the best political connections in the business, but turned out to be so poorly managed that the state essentially had to take over--in a complicated and ultimately unsatisfactory way. Bank of America's relatively weak political connections meant that the impulse purchase of Merrill Lynch could go very badly--and also led to a bizarre form of government takeover.

The prevailing idea and organizing principle for this new sorting is not Lloyd Blankfein's "we're the catalyst of risk"--investment banks are peripheral, rather than central, to nonfinancial risk taking and investment in this country. It's Jamie Dimon's idea: just don't demonize the competent bankers, let us take things over and we'll smooth it all out.

The problem with this approach is its "success," from the point of view of the remaining bankers--their market share is up so sharply that it's embarassing. Of course, they can still argue that banking is a global industry with many competitors (some of which are even bigger, with more state assistance, promising much craziness in the years ahead).

But the real issue now is concentration in the political marketplace. Hank Paulson dealt with a dozen big banks/similar institutions with deep connections to Capitol Hill and a very powerful small banking lobby. Tim Geithner is looking at just a couple of big banks that are still independent. Probably we should start to divide our big banks into the "nationalized" and the "nationalizers."