Jakarta's Toll

At least eight people were killed in two nearly simultaneous bombings early today in Jakarta, Indonesia--one at the J.W. Marriott Hotel, the other at the Ritz Carlton Hotel. More than 50 injured were carted away to hospitals. Maybe the casualties will go up. They certainly won't go down.



Who are the guilty? We all know. But we can't say.



Many of the victims are foreigners. Still, the target was a moderate and relatively democratic Muslim polity.



It's too bad that the Israelis hadn't agreed to stop building in the settlements. That's the only way to peace everywhere.



