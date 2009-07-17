Weekend Reading

Peter Bergen and Rory Stewart with, respectively, sanguine and not-so-sanguine takes on the future of Afghanistan.

Peter Singer on rationing health care (the NYT's piece this morning on screening for cancer treatments fits nicely with Singer's argument).

Tom Gjetlen on the future of Cuba (in suggesting that people see Cuba before the end of the Castro brothers' miserable reign, a friend of mine coined the phrase, "Go while you still can't.")

The Economist on the end of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party rule.