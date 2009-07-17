Obama's Other Drinking Problem

Barack Obama, defending his beer-drinking credentials, says his party's ticket won't be out-blue-collared by the Republican ticket with the union and hunting family on it. ...

""But you tried really hard to reach these people,'' Kroft pressed. "You went and sipped beer, which I know you don't particularly like - I mean you even...

"Steve, I had a beer last night,'' Obama interjected. "I mean, where do these stories come from, man?"