Hillary's India Agenda

In advance of her visit, she's outlined it in a Times of India op-ed. Nonproliferation types who opposed the Bush administration's US-India nuclear cooperation deal will note this passage:

Until recently, concerns about nuclear proliferation were a dominant theme in our relationship. The US-India civil nuclear agreement, a landmark accord completed last year by the Bush Administration with support from President Obama, Vice President Biden, and myself, allows us to transform non-proliferation from a point of contention into an area of cooperation.