Trucks, Assault Rifles, And The Abject Patheticness Of Cnn

CNN has an absolutely bizarre interview up with Mark Muller, the Missouri truck dealer offering a free voucher for an AK-47 with every vehicle purchase. The Max Motors dealership's motto: "God, Guns, Guts, and American Pick-Up Trucks."

Two things struck me about the video:

1. How poorly the (unidentified) CNN anchor performed, stammering and repeating herself and "you know"ing and coming across as wildly condescending and yet weirdly apologetic in posing her questions and completely unable to cope with Muller's responses. (Perhaps she assumed he would simply throw up his hands at her first criticism and offer a mea culpa for his gun-loving ways?)

2. How strangely reasonable Muller made his promotion seem--as though handing out free assault weapons like toaster ovens was the only responsible course of action, not only from a marketing standopint but also a community-service one.