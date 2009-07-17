Tnrtv: Is Pakistan Actually Trying To Crush The Taliban?By The New Republic StaffJuly 17, 2009Add to PocketSubscribePakistan Ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani defends his government's commitment to fighting the Taliban, arguing that the latest counterinsurgency operation in Swat suggests that we've entered a new era in Pakistani politics.--Ben EislerCheck out the latest on TNRtv:Eisler: Why Did Graham Flip on Sotomayor?Johnson: Will Geithner Burn Small Businesses?Chait/Foer: Why Republicans Are More Corrupt Than Democrats