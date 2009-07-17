The Trouble With Negative Interest Rates

As you might remember, Sweden's Riksbank is now charging a negative interest rate (-0.25%) on excess reserves. But Scott Fullwiler thinks that this won't have the intended effect of moving cash into circulation:

Instead of providing an incentive for banks to lend, banks instead will have an incentive to rid their balance sheets of reserve balances. ... [U]nless the central bank takes action to drain the reserve balances, the undesired excess quantity will just lead banks to bid the overnight rate down to the rate paid on reserve balances, if it’s not already there (as in the US...).

And what is the effect? For banks holding the extra balances not drained by the central bank, the effect is a reduction in their income, as they have to transfer income to the central bank to pay the tax. This then, in the case of the US, would raise the Fed’s profits (all things equal) and thereby raise the amount the Fed turns over to the Treasury (since the Fed turns its profits after paying a fixed percent dividend to member banks). So . . . instead of helping banks lend via monetary easing, we again have a fiscal tightening, as the government’s budget deficit has been reduced, however marginally. Further, by reducing bank profits, you reduce bank capital . . . again probably marginally, but nonetheless, not the most intelligent thing to do in the midst of a banking crisis.

I don't know if I completely buy Fullwiler's argument. First off, by issuing loans against excess reserves, banks increase the money supply and in turn reduce reserve balances. That's why so many monetarists have (needlessly) been worried about the possibility of high inflation. But banks haven't been lending out excess reserves, most likely to keep a bit of a cushion in case of a cash crunch, or because they've tightened lending standards, or because demand has fallen, or because they're now earning interest on those reserves. If the U.S. introduced a tax on excess reserves, banks could avoid it by loosening standards or purchasing securities and thereby injecting cash into the economy--which is the whole idea. (Negative rates proponent Scott Sumner wants banks to buy Treasuries.)

Which, I suppose, is one place I'm sympathetic to Fullwiler's argument against negative interest rates on reserves: It seems like an overly complicated way of stimulating the economy.

The situation in Sweden is a little different from here in that the central bank doesn't have a quantitative easing policy and banks haven't accumulated much in the way of excess reserves. For what it's worth, here are the minutes of the latest Riksbank monetary policy meeting, in which one of the central bankers, Princeton's Lars Svensson, talks about the pros and cons of negative rates: (The repo rate in Sweden is similar to the fed funds rate here. The Swedes keep the interest rate on excess reserves at a set .50% below the repo rate, so the zero percent Svensson talks about below would mean a -0.50% rate on excess reserves.)