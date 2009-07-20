Today At Tnr (july 20, 2009)

- Gut-Check Time: Do the Dems have what it takes to pass health reform? By Jonathan Cohn
- The Battle Of Beantown: It's Boston Yuppies Vs. Mayor Mumbles! by Jason Zengerle
- DISPUTATIONS: Is It Blasphemous To Alter Shakespeare For Modern Audiences? McWhorter Takes On A Bard Scholar. by Antoni Cimolino and John McWhorter
- It's Not 2003 Anymore--Obama Needs To Convince His Fellow Democrats That They're In The Majority, by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
- TNRtv With The Pakistan Ambassador: Is The Government There Actually Trying To Crush The Taliban? by Husain Haqqani
