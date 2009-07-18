Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor, Your Huddled Masses... Also Your Abused, Your Battered, Your Frightened

"The Obama administration has opened the way for foreign women who are victims of severe domestic beatings and sexual abuse to receive asylum in the United States." So began a New York Times article by Julia Preston. And it continues, "The action reverses a Bush administration stance..." Of course, it does.

The story of the particular women who is the instrument of the change is horrendous. According to legal affidavits filed in her behalf, her common-law husband "repeatedly raped her at gunpoint, held her captive, stole from her and at one point tried to burn her alive when he learned she was pregnant."

Of course, we should let her in.

And also all the other "wretched refuse"--these are Emma Lazarus' words, too--who need to escape from the "teeming shores" of their birth. This woman was Mexican, and no doubt there are social service indices of how badly women are treated in other countries. Many women, many countries. And the precarious lives of many children who, among other miserable destinies, face being dragooned into armies of the young led by lunatics. But more normal and routine cruelties await them in many parts of the world, alas, without hope and without relief. Then, there are the gays of both sexes for whom constant humiliation is the best they can expect. The worst is easy to imagine: prison, for example, and torture and ultimately execution by stoning with the official stoners duly represented on the U.N. Human Rights Council. Of course! This hardly exhausts those others for whom coming to America would also change their lives.