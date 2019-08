The Gorilla Glue Company Responds to Zell Miller's Recent Comments:

We Do Not Advocate Attempting to Glue the Leader of the Free World to His Chair

News Facts

In response to Zell Miller's recent comments, The Gorilla Glue Company sends letter to President Obama.

The response was sent today from the desk of Peter Ragland, President, The Gorilla Glue Company.

The Gorilla Glue Company does not advocate the gluing of President Obama to his chair with their product.

--Christopher Orr