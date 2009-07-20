Raising Eyebrows (among Other Things) At Floyd Abrams

The famed first-amendment lawyer tells the Times that “I haven’t had any personal criticism, no eyebrows raised, no how-could-you’s" owing to his work defending the rating agency Standard & Poor's against investor lawsuits. Okay, well, consider this the personal criticism then: Abrams' argument for why S&P isn't to blame for all the havoc its delusional (or worse) ratings appear to have wreaked is completely idiotic. How's that?

As the Times story explains:

Mr. Abrams will contend that S.& P.’s ratings deserve exactly the sort of free-speech protections afforded to journalists, on the theory that a bond rating is like an editorial — an opinion based on an educated guess about the future. And for the same reason you can’t sue editorial writers, Mr. Abrams will argue that you can’t sue a bond rater because the economy went into a free fall that few saw coming. “It shouldn’t change the legal dynamics that rating agencies are more important, or play a greater role, or are looked to by this or that element of the marketplace,” he says. “The major similarity here is that both the newspaper and S.& P. are offering opinions on matters that people can and do disagree about.”

Well, insofar as opinions are like a**holes, then Abrams may have a point. But the legal analysis strikes me as a little shoddy. For one thing, most pension funds don't have rules requiring the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel to bless certain securities before they can invest in them. More importantly, as the Times reports: