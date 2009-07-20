Tnr Slideshow: Mormonism And The Feds

Today, President Obama met with Thomas S. Monson (above), the president of the Church of Latter-Day Saints (LDS).

While they're friendly now, the Mormon Church and the federal government have often had a rocky relationship--from founder Joseph Smith's decision to advocate "theodemocracy" in place of the American system of government, to bouts of persecution and open warfare.

--Dylan Matthews