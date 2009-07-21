Today At Tnr (july 21, 2009)

- Make Them Pay! Why Now Is The Time To Raise Taxes On The Rich, by John B. Judis
- Will A Health Reform Failure Sink Democrats In 2010? Don’t Look To 1994 For Answers, by Ed Kilgore
- The Evil That Men Do: Harrowing New Accounts Of The Armenian Genocide, by Mark Mazower
- Meet The Sandinista Who Runs The United Nations, by James Verini
- Is Obama Flip-Flopping On The Most Divisive Health Care Issue--And Short-Changing One Of His Key Constituencies? by Harold Pollack
- Gut Check Time: Do The Democrats Have What It Takes To Pass Health Care Reform? by Jonathan Cohn
- The Battle Of Beantown: It's Boston Yuppies Vs. Mayor Mumbles! by Jason Zengerle