How To Become A Terrorist In Pakistan

The surviving gunman in the terrorist attacks on Bombay has given testimony to an Indian court. This, from The New York Times' story, was astonishing:

Mr. Kasab and his friend went to Rawalpindi, he said, and asked in the market where they might find mujahedeen. They were directed to the office of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Indian and American investigators say that Lashkar-e-Taiba planned the attacks in Pakistan.

In the Punjabi city that is the headquarters of the Pakistani military, a punk kid can enter a local market, be casually directed to a terrorist "office" and go on to carry out murder.

--Isaac Chotiner

