Today At Tnr (july 22, 2009)

- Left Behind: How Progressives Lost Their Power Over The Obama Administration, by Ed Kilgore
- The World Is Bumpy: Deglobalization And Its Dangers, by Joshua Kurlantzick
- Why I Am Not Worried About Blue Dog Democrats Blocking Health Care Reform, by Jonathan Chait
- Will The 40-Day Anniversary Of Neda Agha-Sultan’s Murder Reignite Iran’s Green Revolution? by Abbas Milani
- If We Want To Reform Health Care, We Shouldn't Be Afraid To Tax The Rich, by John B. Judis
- The Evil That Men Do: Harrowing New Accounts Of The Armenian Genocide, by Mark Mazower
- Meet The Sandinista Who Runs The United Nations, by James Verini