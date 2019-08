Must hate the Federal Reserve, neocons and the Trilateral Commission. Having your own tin foil hat a plus. Seeking strong man to envelop me in his protective arms once the coming race war erupts. No limp-wrists. Spend my vacations crashing Bilderberg and Bohemian Grove and need a freedom-loving companion by my side to expose the TRUTH about the Nafta Super-Highway and the Amero.

(Background here. And you thought Hannidate was bad).

--James Kirchick