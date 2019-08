Arlen Specter moved to the Democratic Party because he read polls that told him he'd lose to Pat Toomey in a GOP primary. So he can't be happy to see a new Q-Poll that shows him in a 45 to 44 dead heat with Toomey in a general election match-up, just two months after he was leading Toomey 53 to 33. What's Specter do now? Move to Ohio?

--Jason Zengerle