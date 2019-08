With Liz Cheney's gradually rising profile, does anyone else smell a new political dynasty in the making?

I know. I know. She has a toxic last name (for now). But she's bright, attractive, and (at least when I chatted with her several years ago) exceedingly personable. Plus, she's a chick (with five adorable kiddies, no less) in a party that's desperate for XX voters.

As far as the horses in the current GOP stable go, she's got potential.



--Michelle Cottle