Today At Tnr (july 23, 2009)

- Straight Talk: Obama's Blunt Honesty Last Night May Give More Fodder To His Critics, by Jonathan Cohn
- The Third Obama: Valerie Jarrett’s Savvy Cluelessness, by Michelle Cottle
- Why We Shouldn’t Put Too Much Faith In What Einstein Said About Israel, by David Billet
- Meet John Durham, The Man Who May Be Put In Charge Of Investigating The Bush Administration’s Torture Crimes, by Amanda Silverman
- The Audacity Of Tenacity: An Easy Fight On Health Care Isn’t Worth Winning, by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
- TNRtv: The Real Reason Why People Don’t Blame Obama For The Economy, by Ruy Teixeira
- Gates Fallout: The Relationship Between Black Men And The Police Is The Main Thing Keeping America From Becoming 'Post-Racial', by John McWhorter