Pot Calls Kettle A Pot

Senator Jim DeMint accuses Barack Obama of "lower[ing] the discourse" in the health care debate and "respond[ing] to a policy debate with political attack ads."

Yes, this would be the same Jim DeMint who recently achieved notoriety by declaring, "If we’re able to stop Obama on this it will be his Waterloo. It will break him." Now, I would have interpreted that as a political attack. But I suppose "breaking Obama" is about as close as today's GOP comes to having an actual policy platform.

--Christopher Orr

