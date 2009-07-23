South Africa, Then And Now

2. That its democracy actually works;

3. That it is undermined by black racialism and populism--and also by the antagonist of both, capitalism;

4. That its foreign policy is tribal and venal.

These are still true. The country is now in a transition between a government that, initially neo-communist, had transformed itself into a disciplined free enterprise machine and a government which looks more and more like a captive of its silly words and its officials' corrupt habits.

The people in power have finally acknowledged that HIV does cause AIDS, which they had denied all through the presidency of Thabo Mbeki, the man anointed by the Rockefeller Foundation (but that's another story) as successor to Nelson Mandela. Mbeki's intransigent ignorance is no longer dogma. But it has left perhaps as many as a million dead, monuments to his ignorance and dogmatic insolence.