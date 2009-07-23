Obama Lifts World Opinion Of U.s.

Fascinating, and mostly heartening, new numbers from a Pew poll:

For the first time since Pew began making the comparison, people in Turkey, Egypt, and Indonesia — all predominantly Muslim nations — expressed greater confidence in the American president than in Osama bin Laden.



Also, trust that America will "do the right thing" is up 70-plus percent across Western Europe.

One country where attitudes towards the U.S. haven't markedly changed: Israel, where Obama's standing dipped after his Cairo speech.



Full results here.

