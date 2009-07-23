Bromance Meets The Donner Party

In an interview promoting his upcoming film Funny People, director Judd Apatow describes his original script for Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy:

Basically, it was about anchormen flying to an anchorman convention. Mid-flight, they hit some sort of UPS plane and they crash into a mountain and it becomes like the movie Alive. All the anchormen start dying, they start eating each other. And occasionally, the contents of the UPS plane — which was monkeys and throwing stars — start attacking their base camp. And we sent that around, and it was so funny, but we couldn't get anyone to make it.

More excerpts from the interview are here, though be forewarned that if you read them you will never again look at Adam Sandler in the same light.

--Christopher Orr

