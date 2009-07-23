Putting The "benefit" Back In Cost-benefit Analysis

Michael A. Livermore is the executive director of the Institute for Policy Integrity at New York University School of Law. He is the author, along with Richard L. Revesz, of Retaking Rationality: How Cost-Benefit Analysis Can Better Protect the Environment and Our Health.

The climate-change bill that passed the House last month and is currently being considered by the Senate represents America's last chance to seriously address its contributions to global warming before we head to the international climate talks in Copenhagen this December. But the current legislative debate also offers an opportunity to reshape the broader conversation over the costs and benefits of environmental regulation—and environmentalists should not let the opportunity pass them by.

Recently, the EPA was asked to tabulate the economic impacts of the Waxman-Markey climate bill in the House. The agency found that households would pay between $80 and $111 more per year if the bill was passed. There has been some quibbling about whether the agency undercounted certain costs or overestimated others, but there's no dispute that missing from the EPA's analysis were the major economic benefits of taking action against climate change. This oversight has been typical of the way governments have been analyzing environmental regulation for the past 30 years—honing in only on the burdens, rather than the benefits.

Yet, for the past couple of decades, environmental economists have been busy putting a dollar value on the harms facing society from unchecked climate change. Destruction of coastal real estate, disruption of agriculture, heat waves, wild fires: none of this is cheap. Serious economic studies have shown that when the costs of greenhouse gas controls are measured against the potentially catastrophic risks of inaction, the case is pretty clear.