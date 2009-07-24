Today At Tnr (july 24, 2009)

- Goodbye To All That: Why Alaska Lawmakers, Including Some Very Upset Republicans, Soured On Sarah Palin, by Suzy Khimm
- Is Obama Redefining ‘Bipartisanship’ To Suit His Own Interests? by Ed Kilgore
- What McKinsey Could Teach Obama About Health Care, by William Galston
- ‘(500) Days Of Summer’: Indie Romances Are Rarely So Good, And A Scene Centered Around Pancakes Has Never Been So Sad, by Christopher Orr
- TNRtv: Why Taxpayers Are Forking Over Another Six Billion To The Automobile Industry, by Simon Johnson
- The Third Obama: Is Valerie Jarrett Living Up To Her Potential? by Michelle Cottle
- Why We Shouldn’t Put Too Much Faith In What Einstein Said About Israel, by David Billet