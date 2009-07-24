Sarah's Slipping Fan Base

One line in particular from today's WaPo analysis of its latest Palin-related poll highlights a key challenge to any dreams of national office being entertained by the soon-to-be-ex-governor: "Among white evangelicals, Huckabee outpaces Palin and the others by better than 2 to 1."

White evangelicals, as the Post also notes, are at the heart of Palin fever--and even they seem to be tiring of her. If she's already fading among that crowd, who has she got left? Besides Bill Kristol, I mean.

--Michelle Cottle

