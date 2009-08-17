Political Myspaces

David Roth is a writer living in New York.

From gobbling down nightmarish deep-fried whatevers at state fairs to sucking up to donors, the life of a national politician is full of humbling experiences. But few components of the modern political routine were stranger, more incongruous, or more embarrassing than the Political MySpace Page. With MySpace on the decline, we are likely seeing the last of these wince-inducing attempts to combine MySpace's high-schooly vibe and assaultive, more-is-more visual aesthetic with the ostensible dignity of elected office. Click through to experience the squirm-inducing weirdness that is the Political MySpace Page.

--David Roth

All photos courtesy of MySpace.com