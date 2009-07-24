Rising Health Care Costs Top Public Conern

Interesting tidbit at the bottom of this Wall Street Journal story about GOP efforts to portray themselves as interested in health care reform:

Resurgent Republic, a Web site that provides polling-based strategy for Republicans, noted that "there is a caveat" for the party's new, aggressive strategy. "Concern about rising health-care costs outstrips every other economic concern today," including job losses, it said in a recent analysis.

That seems important, and a fact that would complicate Republican efforts to demagogue "rationing" health care.

--Jonathan Chait

