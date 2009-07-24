Menu
Rising Health Care Costs Top Public Conern

Interesting tidbit at the bottom of this Wall Street Journal story about GOP efforts to portray themselves as interested in health care reform:

Resurgent Republic, a Web site that provides polling-based strategy for Republicans, noted that "there is a caveat" for the party's new, aggressive strategy. "Concern about rising health-care costs outstrips every other economic concern today," including job losses, it said in a recent analysis.

That seems important, and a fact that would complicate Republican efforts to demagogue "rationing" health care.

--Jonathan Chait

[Cross-posted from The Plank]

