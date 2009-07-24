From North Korea, With Something Approaching The Opposite Of Adulation

Hillary Clinton was slammed this week by a North Korean foreign ministry spokesman, who called her unintelligent and "unaware of the elementary etiquette in the international community." He said she should brush up on her "understanding of the world." Piling on, he also said that "sometimes she looks like a primary schoolgirl and sometimes a pensioner going shopping."

Who is North Korea to give advice? Turns out, the Hermit Kingdom often doles out tips--and in exceedingly awesome language. As one official release says, Pyongyang "does not say empty words." So we took a look at some of its finest missives.

--Elise Foley

Photo courtesy of Getty Images