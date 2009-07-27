Re-thinking Who Becomes A Doctor

Let me echo Jonathan's recommendation about those two health care pieces you should read. In the Times, David Leonhardt hit on a theme I've been thinking about a lot since health care reform became Topic A a few months ago, which is the basic sociology of doctoring:

[Obama's] rhetorical choices highlight one of the least discussed but most important conflicts in the current health care debate. The fight isn’t just a matter of Democrats vs. Republicans, Blue Dogs vs. liberals or patients vs. insurers. It is also doctors vs. doctors. ... “There are no consequences right now to over-utilization,” Dr. Anthony F. Oliva, chief medical officer of the Guthrie Healthcare System, in northeast Pennsylvania, said later. “If you don’t have consequences, you won’t change the culture. If you don’t have consequences, the people that are killing themselves to control cost are going to say, ‘Why am I doing this?’ ”

Given how much of the game of reining in costs hinges on doctors--whether they see themselves as profit-maximizing small businessmen (or, for that matter, large businessmen), or as fundamentally involved in healing patients and receiving fair compensation for that service--I think we have to think about the kinds of people who go into the profession. (That great Atul Gawande piece hits on this, too.) If most of the profession consists of the former type, it's going to be really, really hard to get the cost situation under control. If it consists mostly of the latter type, then we have a real shot.

Of course, the nice thing about health care reform is that, if you move to more of a Mayo Clinic style-system (salaries rather than a kind of commission based on volume of treatments and procedures), you'll eventually discourage most of the first type from entering the profession--they'll go open car dealerships instead. (Okay, maybe not car dealerships these days...) But if these people currently account for a substantial portion of the profession--and surely they do--you see how getting from here to there could be a real pain.

Meanwhile, in the Post, Ezra Klein made an absolutely terrific point about the prescience of Clintoncare: