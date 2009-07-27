Foul Play In Obamaland!

Al Kamen has the scoop on a high-powered DC pickup basketball game involving the likes of David Axelrod, former Navy Secretary (and, some say, possible successor to Defense Secretary Robert Gates) Richard Danzig, and FCC chairman Julius Genachowski. I'm moved to blog by this:

The game is informal. There are no uniforms. Instead, everyone wears T-shirts, which sometimes leads to mischief. Genachowski is notorious for calling for the ball when he's not on your team. (It sometimes works.)

I was about to denounce Genchowski for this cheap trick, but then it occurs to me that anyone who falls for it probably deserves the turnover. (As George Bush once said: "Fool me once, shame on... shame on you... Fool me -- you can't get fooled again!")

--Michael Crowley

