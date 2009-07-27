Bye-bye Bunning

Politico is reporting today that U.S. Sen. Jim Bunning (R-KY) is, by popular bipartisan demand, withdrawing his re-election candidacy, with a characteristic blast against the back-stabbers in his party who allegedly "undermined" his puny fundraising efforts.

Bunning nearly lost his first re-election in 2004 (to Daniel Mongiardo, subsequently elected Lt. Governor of Kentucky, and now a candidate for Bunning's open seat) despite a Republican presidential landslide in the state. He hasn't done a lot to improve his popularity at home or in the Senate since then. A substantial field of Republicans has lined up to succeed him, or, had he insisted on staying in the race, to beat him like a gong.

But what's interesting is the sense of entitlement that Bunning appeared to possess, at the age of 77, about a third Senate term. To hear Bunning, the only obstacle to his desire to drift into his ninth decade on earth as a Senator was his reluctance to be concerned about attendance at "DC cocktail parties."

The oldest of Republican Senators has, of course, long had his problems with rumors of something less than laser-like mental agility, dating back to his 2004 attacks on Mongiardo as "limp-wristed" and looking "like a son of Saddam Hussein," and then this interesting disclosure on the campaign trail: